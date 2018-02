Danish Watchdog Says CD Pharma Abused Its Dominance

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 8:27 PM EST) -- Denmark's competition authority on Wednesday accused pharmaceutical distributor CD Pharma of abusing its dominance by hiking the price of a drug used during childbirth by more than 2,000 percent, making it the latest enforcer to crack down on prescription drug pricing.



The Danish Competition Council said in a statement that it has ruled CD Pharma abused its position by raising the price of Syntocinon, a drug containing the hormone oxytocin that’s used by pregnant women during childbirth, from €6 per unit (or around $7.45) to €127...

