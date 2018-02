CFPB May Be Moving Away From Using In-House Courts

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 8:08 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's Wednesday request for information from business and other groups about the bureau's in-house courts may be an indication that it is aiming to move away from hearing contested cases through administrative procedures, experts say.



Among the first questions that the bureau, under the temporary leadership of Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, asks in its request for information is whether the CFPB should abstain from allowing administrative law judges to hear any contested enforcement actions, instead funneling all of...

