Treasury May Exhaust Cash By First Half Of March, CBO Says

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 7:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. Treasury Department could run out of cash by the first half of March because of an estimated drop in revenue of $15 billion per month as a result of the Republican-passed tax cuts, according to a Wednesday report from Congressional Budget Office.



Congress’ official budget scorekeeper said if the existing $20.5 trillion debt limit remains unchanged, the Treasury Department likely will run out of “extraordinary measures” it has been using since December to borrow funds, which means the government could default on its debt...

To view the full article, register now.