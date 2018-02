EPA, Army Corps Roll Out Delay Of Clean Water Rule

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 7:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers on Wednesday finalized a two-year postponement of the effective date of an Obama-era rule defining the federal government's authority under the Clean Water Act, a move that environmentalists vowed to challenge in court.



Less than two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously concluded that challenges to the 2015 Clean Water Rule — which defines what aquatic bodies qualify as "waters of the United States" under the Clean Water Act — belong in district courts and...

