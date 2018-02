Chinese Cast Iron Imports Get European Duties, ITC Probe

Law360, New York (February 1, 2018, 2:47 PM EST) -- The European Commission on Wednesday leveled a set of anti-dumping duties ranging from 15 percent to 38 percent on cast iron products from China that include manhole covers and street drainage grates, just days after the U.S. International Trade Commission launched its own investigation into Chinese cast iron soil pipes.



The European Commission's tariffs were the culmination of an investigation that began in December 2016 after seven European Union producers filed a complaint that the cast iron products were being dumped in the bloc by Chinese...

