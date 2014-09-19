Swiss Insurer Wins $21M Tax Refund Suit Against IRS

By Molly Moses

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 8:05 PM EST) -- Swiss insurer Starr International Co. Inc. won a $21 million tax fight Wednesday when a District of Columbia federal court declined to extend the government's two-year statute of limitations to claim an erroneously issued tax refund. 

The memorandum opinion, written by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper, rejected the Internal Revenue Service's argument that the company's misrepresentations of material fact induced the IRS to issue the company a refund, and it was therefore entitled to an extended limitations period.

Starr had sought assistance from the Office of...
Case Title

STARR INTERNATIONAL COMPANY, INC.


Case Number

1:14-cv-01593

Court

District Of Columbia

Nature of Suit

Taxes

Judge

Christopher R. Cooper

Date Filed

September 19, 2014

