Expert Analysis

Direct Path To Connecticut Insurer May Not Be The Shortest

By Robert Helfand February 1, 2018, 5:21 PM EST

Law360, New York (February 1, 2018, 5:21 PM EST) -- Plaintiff A sues tortfeasor B, who is insured by carrier C. When B tenders the suit to C, C either denies coverage entirely or defends under a reservation of rights. In many such cases, A has a lot to gain from forcing a resolution of the coverage dispute between B and C. Recently, in Veilleux v. Progressive Northwestern Insurance Co., No. 3:16-CV-02116 (D. Conn. Jan. 18, 2018), a Connecticut federal court reminded us that important questions about A’s right to do so remain unsettled in America’s...
