Full 11th Circ. Nixes 30-Year Precedent On Tax Affidavits

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 4:49 PM EST) -- A full panel of Eleventh Circuit judges on Wednesday overturned more than 30 years of legal precedent by ruling that self-serving, uncorroborated affidavits may create an issue of fact and overcome a motion for summary judgment in tax cases.



The decision arose from an Internal Revenue Service suit filed in 2015 against Estelle Stein for $220,000 in unpaid federal taxes, plus fees and other costs. Stein submitted an affidavit stating she recalled paying the taxes, which a lower court and a panel of the Eleventh Circuit...

