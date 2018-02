FWS Must Redo Yellowstone Bison Analysis, Judge Says

Law360, New York (February 1, 2018, 5:05 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge gave a win to environmental groups Wednesday by forcing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to conduct another analysis about whether the bison population around Yellowstone should be given special protections, saying the government didn’t properly explain why it rejected the advocates’ scientific argument.



U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper said the FWS must redo its preliminary 90-day review of a petition for listing the bison in Yellowstone National Park as either endangered or threatened, which was brought by the Buffalo Field Campaign...

