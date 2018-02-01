New Blockchain Body Will Help Guide Regulators, EU Says

Law360, London (February 1, 2018, 4:33 PM GMT) -- A new European Union body established to promote the use of blockchain technology will help guide policies for regulating its use in financial services and markets, senior EU officials said Thursday.



The European Commission has launched a new networking and research group, which it calls the EU blockchain observatory and forum, to map initiatives on the technology across the bloc and follow industry trends and developments that can contribute to debates about policy on the fast-developing sector.



Blockchain, the technology that underpins cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin,...

To view the full article, register now.