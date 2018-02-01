New Blockchain Body Will Help Guide Regulators, EU Says
The European Commission has launched a new networking and research group, which it calls the EU blockchain observatory and forum, to map initiatives on the technology across the bloc and follow industry trends and developments that can contribute to debates about policy on the fast-developing sector.
Blockchain, the technology that underpins cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin,...
