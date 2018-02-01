Insurers Urge UK Gov’t To Help Monitor Cyber Claims

By Najiyya Budaly

Law360, London (February 1, 2018, 5:33 PM GMT) -- The U.K. government must start helping the insurance industry to monitor and record claims made following online attacks, to work toward stabilizing the free-wheeling market for cyber cover, a leading trade lobby has said.

The International Underwriting Association of London, known as the IUA, published a report on Wednesday highlighting the need for governments and regulators across the European Union to help insurers collect data on the frequency and cost of cyber claims among the “wide and competitive” range of cyber insurance products available.

The report...
