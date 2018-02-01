HBOS Manager Probe Hindered By Time, FCA Tells Lawmakers

Law360, London (February 1, 2018, 4:52 PM GMT) -- The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority have told a key parliamentary committee that their investigation into senior managers at HBOS PLC has had its "challenges" because the events happened years before.



But the two regulators told the House of Commons Treasury Committee in a letter published on Wednesday that they recognize the considerable public interest in the investigation and have committed significant time and resources to it.



"Investigations like these, especially into events that took place several years ago, can take longer than...

To view the full article, register now.