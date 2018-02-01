Luxembourg Funds Group Opposes Plans for ESMA Oversight

Law360, London (February 1, 2018, 3:51 PM GMT) -- A Luxembourg investment fund trade group has hit out at the European Union’s proposal to extend the supervisory powers of its securities watchdog, saying oversight by national regulators already does enough to protect investors and markets.



The Association of the Luxembourg Fund Industry criticized on Wednesday the European Commission’s September proposal to give the European Securities and Markets Authority direct supervisory powers over some parts of the capital markets industry across the EU.



The proposal would give ESMA the power to authorize and supervise some EU-wide...

