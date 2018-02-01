Luxembourg Funds Group Opposes Plans for ESMA Oversight
The Association of the Luxembourg Fund Industry criticized on Wednesday the European Commission’s September proposal to give the European Securities and Markets Authority direct supervisory powers over some parts of the capital markets industry across the EU.
The proposal would give ESMA the power to authorize and supervise some EU-wide...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login