Luxembourg Funds Group Opposes Plans for ESMA Oversight

By Mariko Iwasaki

Law360, London (February 1, 2018, 3:51 PM GMT) -- A Luxembourg investment fund trade group has hit out at the European Union’s proposal to extend the supervisory powers of its securities watchdog, saying oversight by national regulators already does enough to protect investors and markets.

The Association of the Luxembourg Fund Industry criticized on Wednesday the European Commission’s September proposal to give the European Securities and Markets Authority direct supervisory powers over some parts of the capital markets industry across the EU.

The proposal would give ESMA the power to authorize and supervise some EU-wide...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular