Vinson & Elkins Nabs Another Morgan Lewis Antitrust Pro

Law360, Washington (February 1, 2018, 5:48 PM EST) -- Vinson & Elkins LLP has hired another prominent antitrust attorney away from Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP with the addition of a former senior U.S. Department of Justice attorney well-versed in media, standard-setting, patents, telecommunications, technology and pharmaceutical competition matters, the firm announced Thursday.



Hill Wellford joined Vinson & Elkins’ Washington, D.C., office as a partner Thursday after having served as D.C. office leader for Morgan Lewis’ antitrust practice and its national leader for “government-facing antitrust work,” Vinson & Elkins said. Wellford advices clients on both...

