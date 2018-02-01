Switzerland’s Unigestion Nabs €300M For Midmarket Fund

Law360, New York (February 1, 2018, 2:57 PM EST) -- Geneva, Switzerland-headquartered investment manager Unigestion on Thursday said that its latest fund took in €300 million ($373.7 million) to be used for small and middle-market private equity secondary investments.



The fund, known as Euro Choice Secondary II, reached its hard cap and received support from 59 limited partners, Unigestion said. The firm did not disclose the names of the fund’s participants, but it said the commitments came from public and private pension funds, endowments, insurance companies and “high net worth individuals,” among others.



ECS II also...

To view the full article, register now.