US, S. Korea Home In On Tariffs, Market Access In Talks

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 2:31 PM EST) -- The Trump administration’s effort to amend the 2012 trade agreement between the U.S. and South Korea chugged along Thursday as the two sides wrapped up their second round of talks, which focused primarily on the reduction of tariffs and improved market access.



U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer issued a brief statement at the close of the two-day negotiating session in Seoul, laying out the broad strokes of the U.S. approach to amend the agreement, known as KORUS.



“These negotiations are an example of the Trump administration’s...

