Securities Trade Groups Brace For Benchmark Transition
The International Swaps and Derivatives Association, the Association of Financial Markets in Europe, the Securities Industry Financial Markets Association and SIFMA’s asset management trade group published a report highlighting the biggest obstacles in transitioning toward new risk-free rates, or RFRs.
Those challenges, according...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login