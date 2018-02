UK Finance Lobby Presses For Bespoke Brexit Access Deal

Law360, London (February 1, 2018, 7:04 PM GMT) -- A leading U.K. financial services lobby on Thursday revived its pitch for a unique deal giving banks and market players post-Brexit access to the European Union’s single market based on mutual regulatory recognition, responding to growing fears that financial services will be excluded from a future trade deal.



Miles Celic, the chief executive of TheCityUK, expressed dismay at reports that EU negotiators are seeking ways to undercut Britain’s economy through deregulation and tax changes as part of a future trade deal, while still ruling out mutual...

