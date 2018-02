Appeals Court Rejects Daiwa's Challenge In Negligence Suit

Law360, London (February 1, 2018, 7:26 PM GMT) -- The U.K. Court of Appeal on Thursday rejected an attempt by a European unit of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. to overturn a ruling saying that the company was negligent when it handed over $200 million of a customer’s funds to the client’s Saudi billionaire owner Maan Al Sanea.



Daiwa appealed a February 2017 ruling that ordered Daiwa Capital Markets Europe Ltd. to pay $153 million to Singularis Holdings Ltd. — a defunct investment firm owned by Al Sanea — after Daiwa was found to have negligently...

