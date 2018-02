Intercept Drug Gets Black-Box Warning After Dosing Deaths

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 4:34 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it is adding a black-box warning to Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liver disease treatment Ocaliva in an effort to prevent incorrect daily dosing instead of weekly dosing in certain patients, which has increased their risk of serious liver injury and death.



The agency said some patients who were prescribed Ocaliva to treat their moderate to severe primary biliary cholangitis, or PBC, have received a higher frequency of dosing than recommended that proved fatal. Intercept Pharmaceuticals will subsequently update the...

