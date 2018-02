Fresh Starts But Not A Clean Break As Miami Firm Splits

Law360, Miami (February 1, 2018, 9:56 PM EST) -- Three former Ehrenstein Charbonneau Calderín partners behind the new Miami boutique Agentis PLLC said they chose their new firm's name because of the word's positive meanings, but a former partner has some not-so-positive thoughts on how they went about executing the breakup.



Agentis, which officially launched Thursday, consists of former ECC partners Jacqueline Calderín, Robert P. Charbonneau and Christopher B. Spuches, plus five associates from their former firm. The new operation, based in ECC's old Brickell Key offices, intends to focus on commercial litigation and bankruptcy work,...

