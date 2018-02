Patriot National Gets OK On $5M In Interim DIP Financing

Law360, Wilmington (February 1, 2018, 9:10 PM EST) -- Bankrupt insurance services provider Patriot National Inc. received court approval Thursday in Delaware to tap into $5.5 million of post-petition lending on an interim basis to give it some financial stability as it pursues a debt-for-equity swap with secured lenders.



During a first-day hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Kathryn A. Coleman of Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP told the court that prepetition secured lender Cerberus Business Finance LLC would be providing a debtor-in-possession package worth up to $15.5 million on a final basis, but that $5...

