EU Clearinghouses Pass Market Shock Tests, ESMA Says

Law360, London (February 2, 2018, 12:59 PM GMT) -- The European clearing system has proved its ability to withstand multiple defaults by members and extreme market shocks in the latest round of stress-testing, the European Securities and Markets Authority said Friday — although it identified potential weakness at two central counterparties.



This is the second year in which the Paris-based markets regulator has conducted stress tests to assess the resilience of central counterparties. (AP) The simulations are designed to assess the resilience of the clearinghouse industry in the EU and alert regulators to potential risks....

