Royal Mail Seals Landmark Deal On Flexible Pensions

Law360, London (February 1, 2018, 6:16 PM GMT) -- Royal Mail PLC and the Communication Workers Union announced Thursday that have reached a groundbreaking deal to launch the U.K.'s first pension offering flexible “ambitions” for a retirement income rather than promising specific returns to members.



The announcement comes as British lawmakers explore whether more employers could move to flexible pensions, after a series of major U.K. companies have failed to live up to their pension schemes’ expectations.



The legislative framework for flexible pensions, known formally as collective defined contribution schemes, has already been put in...

