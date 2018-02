Fresenius To Pay $3.5M After Quintet Of HIPAA Breaches

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 7:00 PM EST) -- Fresenius Medical Care will pay $3.5 million to settle alleged violations of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act’s privacy rules stemming from five separate incidents where electronics containing sensitive health information were stolen or disappeared, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday.



In addition to the money, which will go to HHS’ Office of Civil Rights, Fresenius Medical Care North America has agreed to adopt a corrective action plan that includes the completion of a risk analysis and risk management strategy, policy...

To view the full article, register now.