Product Liability Group Of The Year: Seeger Weiss

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 7:29 PM EST) -- Plaintiffs firm Seeger Weiss LLP played an outsized role in the product liability realm this year, securing a massive settlement in the Volkswagen “clean diesel” litigation and a large settlement for farmers in tainted corn seed litigation, putting it on the shortlist for Law360’s Product Liability Group of the Year recognition.



Though the firm only boasts 30 people to its operation, it represented drivers in the world’s largest corporate settlement in history. Seeger Weiss partners Christopher Seeger and David Buchanan served on the plaintiffs steering committee...

To view the full article, register now.