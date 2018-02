DOJ Settles Final Case In IRS Political Targeting Row

Law360, New York (February 1, 2018, 7:37 PM EST) -- The Internal Revenue Service reached its final settlement on Thursday in a series of cases accusing the agency of political bias in the processing of applications for tax-exempt status, according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice.



The DOJ said that the IRS had agreed to apologize to Z Street, a nonprofit corporation established to carry out education activities related to Israel, for the delayed processing of the group’s application for tax-exempt status.



“Tax exemption eligibility should be based on whether an organization’s activities...

