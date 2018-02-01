Solar Co. Seeks $12M In Federal Clean Energy Cash Grants

By David Hansen

Law360, New York (February 1, 2018, 5:37 PM EST) -- A solar company sued the federal government Wednesday in the Court of Federal Claims, seeking almost $12 million it said it's owed in renewable energy cash grants provided under the 2009 stimulus law.

The government “illegally and erroneously” withheld the grants, provided under Section 1603 of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, McCoy Solar LLC said in its filing. The act allowed renewable energy developers to apply for cash grants in lieu of tax credits for eligible projects. McCoy claimed it was entitled to...
