Solar Co. Seeks $12M In Federal Clean Energy Cash Grants
The government “illegally and erroneously” withheld the grants, provided under Section 1603 of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, McCoy Solar LLC said in its filing. The act allowed renewable energy developers to apply for cash grants in lieu of tax credits for eligible projects. McCoy claimed it was entitled to...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login