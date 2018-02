DC's First Solicitor General Joins Reed Smith

Law360, Washington (February 1, 2018, 8:05 PM EST) -- Todd Kim, the District of Columbia’s first solicitor general, has left the position after nearly a dozen years to develop a private practice with Reed Smith LLP, following an increasingly common career path for BigLaw appellate pros.



Kim joined Reed Smith’s Washington, D.C., office Wednesday after settling on the firm as his post-government launchpad “a couple months back,” he told Law360 in an interview Thursday. The Harvard College-Harvard Law School graduate said he chose Reed Smith for “the quality of its work, the breadth of clientele...

