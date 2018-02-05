Expert Analysis

What To Know About CMS' New Bundled Payment Model

By Deborah Gersh, Michael Lampert and Josef Weimholt February 5, 2018, 6:00 PM EST

Law360, New York (February 5, 2018, 6:00 PM EST) -- On Jan. 9, 2018, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) announced a new voluntary bundled payment model called “Bundled Payments for Care Improvement Advanced” (BPCI Advanced). CMS is accepting applicants through March 12, 2018, and the new model will begin on Oct. 1, 2018, when the current Bundled Payments for Care Improvement (BPCI) initiative expires. CMS anticipates that the model will run through Dec. 31, 2023.

Key Features and Program Logistics

  Overview: As with the original BPCI and...
