By Harold Borland February 7, 2018, 1:15 PM ESTLaw360 (February 7, 2018, 1:15 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit found in Exmark Manufacturing Co. Inc. v. Briggs & Stratton Power Products Group LLC, No. 2016-2197 (Fed. Cir. Jan. 12, 2018), that a district court did not err in denying summary judgment for indefiniteness.[1] Specifically, the Federal Circuit determined that the claim language and specification of U.S. Patent No. 5,987,863 (“the ‘863 patent”) provided reasonable certainty on how to determine whether a lawn mower baffle portion was long enough and straight enough to be considered “elongated and...
Fed. Circ. Sets Record 'Relatively Straight' On Indefiniteness
