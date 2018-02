UBS Loses Bid For $20M Coverage Of Debt Bond Suits

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 10:40 PM EST) -- A UBS AG unit cannot tap into $20 million in coverage to defray costs associated with claims that investors lost billions of dollars because UBS manipulated Puerto Rico's municipal debt bond market, a federal judge ruled Thursday, holding that an exclusion applies because the claims are highly similar to previously filed actions.



XL Specialty Insurance Co. had sold UBS Financial Services Inc. of Puerto Rico a $10 million financial services liability primary policy, covering the years 2013 to 2014, in 2012, alongside two $5 million excess...

