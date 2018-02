White Collar Group Of The Year: Latham & Watkins

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 11:58 AM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP helped to broker a lower settlement for Deutsche Bank AG over U.S. claims related to its sale of mortgage-backed securities leading up to the 2008 financial crisis and to defeat a multibillion-dollar lawsuit against four chemical companies, making the firm one of Law360’s White Collar Practice Groups of the Year.



With senior government officials and partners from other firms among its additions, the practice notched those victories in recent years while increasing its firepower to include about 150 attorneys across the globe,...

