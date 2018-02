Deutsche Bank To Pay CFTC $70M Over ISDAfix Manipulation

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 1:36 AM EST) -- Deutsche Bank AG will shell out a $70 million penalty to settle charges by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission that it tried to manipulate the ISDAfix, a benchmark rate used to determine the price of interest-rate swaps, the agency said late Thursday.



The bank agreed to pay the fine to end the CFTC’s investigation into an alleged system in which Deutsche Bank traders and swaps brokers would coordinate with one another in an attempt to get the rate, known officially as the International Swaps and...

