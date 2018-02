Securities Group Of The Year: Kirkland & Ellis

Law360, New York (February 5, 2018, 4:31 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP notched a major victory for securities defendants in the U.S. Supreme Court this past year and fired off a volley of successful dismissal bids for corporate clients from a variety of industries, landing its securities team a slot among Law360’s 2017 Practice Groups of the Year.



The team is comprised of roughly 100 attorneys who handle litigation and enforcement work across the firm’s offices, which span the globe from Beijing to Boston. These attorneys represent some of the most active institutional investors...

To view the full article, register now.