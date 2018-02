SRB Dropped Bail-In For Banco Popular Amid Cash Crisis

Law360, London (February 2, 2018, 2:41 PM GMT) -- The decision to drop "bail-in" plans and sell Spain’s Banco Popular Espanol SA for only €1 ($1.25) in June 2017 to ward off bankruptcy, now being contested in Europe’s top court, was taken to avert a liquidity crisis, an authority for handling failing banks said Friday.



The Single Resolution Board said in an expanded report on its decision that earlier plans for organizing a bail-in — which unlike a bail-out forces investors and depositors to take a loss — were overtaken by the bank’s deteriorating cash...

To view the full article, register now.