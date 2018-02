Axis Sues Lawyer For Return Of £600K Insurance Claim

Law360, London (February 5, 2018, 8:48 PM GMT) -- Axis Specialty Europe SE has sued a former partner of London law firm Wiggin Osborne Fullerlove over around £600,000 ($840,000) in damages Axis says it wrongly paid out on an insurance claim after the attorney allegedly advanced client payments without authorization.



Lawyer Mark Payne must reimburse the insurer for the payment it made to the law firm after Payne made a £626,000 payment from funds held by the firm on trust for Fallowfield Ltd to a Swiss bank account in the name of Milio International Ltd.,...

To view the full article, register now.