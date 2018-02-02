Banks Must Send Alerts Under New CMA Overdraft Rules

By Joanne Faulkner

Law360, London (February 2, 2018, 1:28 PM GMT) -- Banks will be required to warn customers who are teetering on the edge of an overdraft under new measures brought in by the Competition and Markets Authority on Friday.

The CMA’s open banking reforms came into force in January, following a wider investigation in 2016 by the U.K.'s antitrust watchdog into the retail banking market that showed a need for more competition. The agency proposed a series of rules and an initiative on data-sharing designed to make it easier for customers to switch banks — although...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular