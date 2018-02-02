UK Halts Insurance Sales Reforms As EU Mulls Deadline Delay

Law360, London (February 2, 2018, 5:46 PM GMT) -- The U.K. Treasury said Friday it would halt efforts to translate Europe's new insurance sales directive into domestic law until the European Commission confirms it will go ahead with a proposal to delay the February deadline for implementation.



The insurance industry is struggling as it prepares to comply with the Insurance Distribution Directive, and the Commission indicated in December that it would support pushing back the regulation's start date — possibly to October.



But national authorities across the European Union have still been instructed to transpose the...

