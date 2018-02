Money Market Fund Rules Ban Share Cancellations, EU Warns

Law360, London (February 2, 2018, 6:53 PM GMT) -- The European Commission has concluded that share cancellations breach incoming money market funds rules, even though investors have argued that the fund value management tool performs a valid function, according to a letter published on Friday.



The European Securities and Markets Authority sought clarity from the commission on the use of share cancellation as the securities watchdog seeks to hammer out the final technical rules for the Money Market Funds Regulation, set to come into force later in 2018.



“Our analysis confirms the view expressed by...

To view the full article, register now.