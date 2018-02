How To Avoid Burning Bridges When An Attorney Leaves

Law360, Grand Rapids (February 5, 2018, 2:24 PM EST) -- Sending a lawyer away in a less than desirable fashion can hurt a law firm's reputation, cut off the possibility of a future relationship with the individual attorney, and create anxiety and even discontent among those who remain.



When an attorney leaves a law firm but has a substantial notice period, typically in the case of a pink slip, the firm has a chance to make an impression on the attorney who will almost certainly be asked about the firm in the future. And what those...

