M&G Unsecured Creditors Contest $463M DAK Liens In Ch. 11

Law360, Wilmington (February 2, 2018, 8:55 PM EST) -- M&G Corp. USA's unsecured creditors moved late Thursday for Delaware bankruptcy court reclassification of $463 million of debt held by DAK Americas into unsecured credit subordinate to all other claims.



The motion escalated already Byzantine maneuvering around the U.S. affiliate bankruptcies of Italian chemicals conglomerate Mossi & Ghisolfi SpA, with the U.S. case involving global creditor claims and attracting global conglomerate attention.



Earlier Thursday, Judge Brendan L. Shannon approved the $33.5 million sale of M&G Corp.’s West Virginia plastics plant to a unit of Taiwanese conglomerate...

To view the full article, register now.