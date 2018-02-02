Wiley Rein Helps Launch Legal Fund For Trump-Russia Probe

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 3:55 PM EST) -- Wiley Rein LLP has been tapped to launch a new fund intended to help cover legal bills related to the Russia probe incurred by anyone who worked on President Donald Trump’s campaign or in his White House.



The Patriot Legal Expense Fund Trust is being created to provide assistance paying legal expenses for employees, consultants, fundraisers or volunteers connected to Trump’s campaign, transition team or administration, including current government employees, according to a draft LLC agreement that appeared on the Office of Government Ethics website on...

