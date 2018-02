Ore. Justices Give Insurer Win In Elderly Abuse Suit

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 8:24 PM EST) -- The Oregon Supreme Court has gutted an already weakened bad faith suit against Bankers Life and Casualty Co. by finding that a state elder-abuse statute doesn’t apply to insurers, leaving only a few scattered breach-of-contract claims in what was once a fearsome proposed class action.



Lead plaintiff Lorraine Bates sued Bankers in 2013, alleging the insurer engaged in a “systemic bad faith scheme” to boost profits by using delay tactics to bilk elderly policyholders out of coverage.



A district court struck class claims at the motion...

