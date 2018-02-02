UK Health-Tech Co. Closes $28M Series A Funding Round

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 3:41 PM EST) -- U.K.-based health-tech company Medopad has closed a Series A funding round at $28 million with contributions from investors including Chinese conglomerate NWS Holdings Ltd., the company said Friday.



Medopad offers a health care data platform that connects to patients via smart phones, smart watches and other similar devices to relay information to health care providers in real time. The fund, which includes investment from NWS Holdings, was announced during U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s meetings with President Xi Jinping of China.



“We now have several amazing...

