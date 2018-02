Brand Battles: Walmart, Bud Light, Boston Beer Co.

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 7:35 PM EST) -- In Law360’s latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Walmart fights to protect one of its big private label brands, Anheuser-Busch moves to block a “B.U.D. L.I.G.H.T.” mark, and the company behind Sam Adams fights for the right to “Day Party.”



The Fate of “Equate”



Walmart went to the board this week to a block medical software firm called XchangeLabs LLC from registering its “Equate” brand as a trademark.



XchangeLabs uses the name for a “powerful health information exchange engine” and...

