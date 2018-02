Polsinelli Pair Can't Change Venues For $10M Loan Suit

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 10:06 PM EST) -- A bid by two Polsinelli PC attorneys who are former leaders of the defunct Novak Druce intellectual property firm to get a Citibank suit seeking to recoup millions in loans they personally guaranteed thrown out “borders on being frivolous,” a D.C. federal judge said Thursday.



In denying a defense request for dismissal or a transfer, U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta said the loan guarantees clearly included agreements from Gregory Novak and Tracy Druce that, if Citi sued, the dispute would be handled in a D.C....

