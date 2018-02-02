Trump Admin. Greenlights Ind. Medicaid Work Mandate

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 10:03 PM EST) -- The Trump administration on Friday authorized work requirements in Indiana’s Medicaid program, likely inviting new litigation over the move’s impact on low-income Americans.



The authorization came in a special waiver that federal regulators can grant to test new approaches in Medicaid. It followed a similar, first-of-its-kind authorization last month for work requirements in Kentucky’s Medicaid program, and almost certainly heralds additional waivers for several other states that have applied to impose work mandates.



“Indiana’s vision and ours goes beyond the provision of quality health care. It...

To view the full article, register now.