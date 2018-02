WaMu Ordered To Pay $5M Tax Counsel Fee For Ch. 11 Work

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 8:19 PM EST) -- The liquidating trust created by the Chapter 11 plan of Washington Mutual Inc. must pay $5 million in contingent fees to its tax counsel after a Delaware bankruptcy judge granted a sanctions request from the counsel Friday.



U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath said an engagement agreement between the liquidation trust and Grant Thornton LLP was clear in its language that the firm was owed the $5 million for its work on behalf of Washington Mutual in trying to obtain a favorable ruling on the debtor’s...

