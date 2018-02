Key D&O And Professional Liability Trends Of 2017

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 12:42 PM EST) -- Troutman Sanders LLP’s insurance practice group recently published its 10th annual “D&O and Professional Liability: A Year in Review,” a collection of key directors and officers and professional liability insurance coverage decisions from across the country. The review focuses on 15 topics of interest to professional liability insurers, including:



Notice Related claims Prior knowledge, known loss and rescission Prior acts, prior notice and pending and prior litigation Dishonesty and personal profit exclusions Restitution, disgorgement and damages Insured capacity Insured v. insured exclusions Coverage for contractual...

To view the full article, register now.